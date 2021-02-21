Khesht oilfield to reach early production by late Sep.

TEHRAN - Managing director of Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) has said that early production from Khesht oilfield in central Fars Province will be realized in the first half of the next Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), Shana reported.

According to Ramin Hatami, the field’s development project will be completed by the end of the next year (March 2022) when its daily production will reach 20,000 barrels.

“The early phase of the field will be operational in the first half of next year with the launch of three wells, and the produced oil will be sent to Nargesi Center via a 10-inch pipeline,” Hatami said.

When fully developed, the field will have five operational wells, the official said.

Khesht oil field is being developed by South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company, which is a subsidiary of National Iranian Central Oil Company.

Earlier this year, the Head of the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Committee Fereydoun Abbasi visited Khesht oilfield’s development project to monitor the project’s development.

Speaking on the sidelines of this visit, Abbasi put the project’s physical progress at 90 percent and said that the development of this field will have a positive impact on the improvement of the adjacent urban areas.

According to the official, after the completion of the mentioned oilfield’s development, a small-scale petro-refinery is planned to be constructed in the region for using the produced oil as feedstock.

Established in 1999, ICOFC is one of the five major subsidiaries of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

The company is responsible for the production of gas and oil from 76 reservoirs in central Iran including 45 gas fields and 31 oilfields; among which, 14 gas fields and 13 oilfields are currently in operation.

EF/MA