Complutense University of Madrid to review Majidi’s films 

TEHRAN – The Complutense University of Madrid will be hosting an international webinar on Iranian cinema opening today with a focus on three films by filmmaker Majid Majidi.

Several Iranian and Spanish scholars are expected to attend the webinar, which has been organized by Iran’s Cultural Office in Madrid in collaboration with the Farabi Cinema Foundation and Casa Asia, a Barcelona-based center promoting Spain’s relations with Asian countries.

Farabi Cinema Foundation director Alireza Tabesh, Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami and José Antonio, a scholar from Complutense University, are expected to make speeches at the webinar.

Majidi’s “Color of Paradise” will be screened on the first day and reviewed by Bernardo Herrera, a scholar from Venezuela, as well as Francisco Garcia, and Iranian scholars Zahra Razi and Damun Afkari.

“The Color of Paradise” is a fable of a blind child’s innocence and a complex look at faith and humanity.

The second day will be followed by screening and reviewing Majidi’s “The Willow Tree”, while “Baran” will also be screened and reviewed on the third day.

“The Willow Tree” is about Yusef, a blind middle-aged university professor who regains his vision after surgery.

“Baran” is set during recent times in which there are many Afghan refugees living on the outskirts of Tehran.

Majidi’s child labor drama “Sun Children” is among the 15 movies shortlisted in the foreign-language film category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

“Sun Children” tells the story of 12-year-old Ali and his three friends. Together, they work hard to survive and support their families, doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to make fast money.

Everything changes, however, when Ali is entrusted to find a hidden treasure underground but must first enroll at the Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

The movie had its Iranian premiere during the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February 2020, garnering the Crystal Simorghs for best film, script and set design.

Numerous international events, including the 77th Venice Film Festival, have also screened the movie. The festival honored the film’s star Ruhollah Zamani with the Marcello Mastroianni Award.

The 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan also awarded Majidi as best director and Zamani as best actor.

Photo: A scene from “The Willow Tree” by Iranian director Majid Majidi.

RM/YAW