Negotiation with Iran and Turkey is essential: Mohamed ElBaradei

TEHRAN - Former Egyptian Vice-President Mohamed ElBaradei demands Arab countries to forge a regional security system capable of urgently addressing complex relations with Turkey and Iran, according to Anadolu Agency.

In an article titled “Is It Time for a Change in the Arab World?” published on Sunday by Arabi 21, ElBaradei noted he considered dialogue with Turkey and Iran "an issue that cannot be postponed."

"There is a significant need for an independent regional security system that depends on its members and whose capabilities can be trusted to protect us and our interests, and this system must be able to take the initiative in dealing with complex relationships with our neighbors," stressed ElBaradei, who also served as the director general of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency from 1997–2009.

Highlighting the importance of negotiations with Iran and Turkey, the former senior Egyptian diplomat said, “In this context, dialogue with Iran and Turkey, with whom we agree on many issues and disagree on a range of others, is something that cannot be postponed.”

ElBaradei emphasized the need for a "unified and clear strategy on how to deal with Israel's blatant denial of Palestinian rights", adding that it should start with putting an end to "unnecessary wars and horrifying bloodshed that crushes our people" and instead pursue dialogue to solve “our differences”.

He acknowledged that the task will be a daunting one and expressed hope in the "the courage and wisdom" among Arabs to take the first steps.

ElBaradei briefly served as vice-president following Egypt's 2013 military coup, which led to the ouster of Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood leader.

ElBaradei, a trained lawyer, has since relocated to Austria and emerged as a staunch critic of the Egyptian government.

In 2005 ElBaradei and the IAEA were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace for their efforts to prevent the use of atomic energy for military purposes.

EE/PA