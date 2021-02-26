Rouhani inaugurates major freeway near capital Tehran

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated a 158-kilometers-long freeway near capital Tehran through a virtual ceremony, IRNA reported.

Implemented with a total investment of 70 trillion rials (about $1.66 billion), the freeway project called “Ghadir” connects Abyek city in Qazvin province to Varamin in southern Tehran after passing through the Alborz province.

Over 70 percent of the financing for this project was provided by the country’s private sector, while the other 30 percent was supplied by the government.

As reported, some 49 large bridges, 690 small bridges, two tunnels, 12 intersections, and 32 parking lots have been constructed along this highway.

This project which has completed part of the country’s east-west and north-south freeway corridors, will shorten the route and facilitate the transportation between the northwestern regions of the country to the northeastern areas.

The construction of the mentioned six-lane freeway was started in the Iranian calendar year 1394 (ended on March 20, 2016).

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony, Rouhani said the project is an achievement for the country at a time when boosting the national economy is a top priority.

He underlined that the project was implemented and completed according to schedule.

The president said the more freeways and major highways are developed, the more the traffic flow will be eased, the less fuel consumption will be, and the less time transportation will take.

Country’s highways to stretch by 7,500km

Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami who also attended the opening ceremony underlined the significance of developing the country’s major transportation routes for the government and said: “The total length of the country's highways which was 12,500 km in [the Iranian calendar year] 1392 (ended on March 21, 2014) is going to reach 20,000 km by the end of the current government's incumbency (August 2021).”

He further noted that the total length of the country’s freeways, which was 2,100 km in the Iranian calendar year 1392, is going to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 3,300 km by the end of the government’s incumbency.

EF/MA