Intelligence Ministry has thwarted assassination plan by terrorist group

TEHRAN - The Iranian Intelligence Ministry has declared that an assassination plot planned by a terrorist group was thwarted in northwestern Iran, according to Fars news agency.

According to the statement released on Wednesday, the ministry agents have foiled the terror operation in the southern parts of West Azarbaijan province in cooperation with provincial security forces.

It added that the two members of the terrorist team who was planning to carry out the assassination were killed in clashes with security forces on Tuesday afternoon.

It added that the team was affiliated to a terror group based in Northern Iraq.

The team was to implement a terror attack in Piranshahr, near Iraqi borders, adding that two Kalashnikov machine guns, grenades, and other ammunition were seized from them.

In a relevant development in August, a team of outlaws and anti-revolutionary militants was dismantled by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in the northwestern city of Makou in West Azarbaijan province.

The IRGC Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada base’s public relations department announced in a statement that three members of the anti-revolutionary group who had crossed the Iranian borders were killed in clashes with IRGC forces.

It added that a large number of weapons, ammunition and military equipment were seized from them.



“None of the Iranian forces were wounded in the clashes,” the statement said, warning that any threat and mischief against the country will receive a crushing response.