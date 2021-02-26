I invite all travelers interested in culture to visit Iran: Venezuelan tourism minister  

TEHRAN – “I invite all [potential] travelers who are interested in culture to visit Iran and see that Iran is a peaceful and hospitable country,” Venezuela’s Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade Ali Padron Paredes has said.

“I am stunned by the beauties of Isfahan”, Padron Paredes added in an interview with CHTN on Thursday while touring the ancient city during his four-day visit to the Islamic Republic.

The minister had toured several travel destinations and museums in Kerman before flying to Isfahan. He called his visit to Kerman as memorable.

“I convey to the people and the government of Iran greetings of the people and the government of Venezuela.”

“I enjoyed the journey to Iran and I want to experience this pleasure again. Iran has very hospitable and friendly people who are also friendly with the Venezuelan people,” the minister stated.

Before setting off for Isfahan, Padron Paredes and his Iranian counterpart Ali-Asghar Mounesan inked a memorandum of understanding to deepen mutual tourism ties.

Back in October, Mounesan exchanged views with former Venezuelan Tourism and Foreign Trade Minister Felix, Ramon Plasencia Gonzalez, in a video conference to deepen tourism relations, especially through simplifying visa rules, launching fam tours, and setting up exhibits. They also agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding in a bid to broaden bilateral ties.

Last November, Mounesan said that visa-free access and direct flights are the two important advantages for Iran and Venezuela to develop tourism cooperation.

The relationship between Venezuela and Iran became more serious following an official visit by the then Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to Tehran in 2001.

Isfahan, the capital of a province of the same name, is nicknamed “Nesf-e-Jahan” which is translated into “half the world”, meaning it contains fully half of the world's wonders. In its heyday, it was also one of the largest cities in the region with a population of nearly one million. The cool blue tiles of Isfahan's Islamic buildings, and the city's majestic bridges, contrast perfectly with the encircling hot, dry Iranian countryside.

Big and sprawling Kerman is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

