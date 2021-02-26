Caracas’s tourism minister visits National Museum of Iran

TEHRAN - Venezuela’s Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade Ali Padron Paredes toured the National Museum of Iran on Friday.

Iran’s deputy minister of cultural heritage and tourism, Mohammad-Hassan Talebian, and Jebrael Nokandeh who presides over the gigantic museum accompanied the Venezuelan minister during the visit.

“On my next trip to Iran, I will visit this museum again,” Padron Paredes said during his fourth day of visiting the Islamic Republic.

The National Museum of Iran embraces priceless relics that represent various eras of the country’s rich history. Its structure was completed in 1928 based on the design by French architect André Godard who was also an archaeologist and historian of French and Middle Eastern Art.

