Yemenis target Saudi soil with 15 UAVs and ballistic missile

Yemeni forces targeted the Saudi soil with 15 UAVs and a ballistic missile on Saturday night, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree says.

In a press conference on Sunday, Saree provided details about the Yemeni Armed Forces' attack on Saudi soil.

"The operation titled the "Fifth Response Balance" was carried out jointly with drones and ballistic missiles," he said.

"Sensitive positions and places in Riyadh, the capital of the enemy, were targeted with a ballistic missile of the type 'Zulfiqar' and nine "Samad-3" UAVs. Six Qasef K2 UAVs also targeted military positions in the Abha [capital city of Aseer Province near the Red Sea in southwest Saudi Arabia] and Khamis Mushait areas [a city in southwest Saudi Arabia, located east of Abha]."

According to him, the operation lasted from Saturday evening until this morning.

"As long as the attacks and siege on our country [Yemen] continue, our operations will continue and will be more extensive," he added.

Saree called on the people of Saudi Arabia to stay away from all military positions and places and airports.

Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it intercepted a missile attack over its capital and bomb-laden drones targeting a southern province.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen’s yearslong war announced a ballistic missile was launched toward Riyadh and three booby-trapped drones toward the province of Jizan, with a fourth toward another southwestern city and other drones being monitored.

The U.S. embassy in Riyadh issued a warning to Americans, calling on them to “stay alert in case of additional future attacks.”

The Saudi-led coalition has faced widespread international criticism for airstrikes in Yemen that have killed hundreds of civilians and hit non-military targets, including schools, hospitals, and wedding parties.