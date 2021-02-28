Iran to take part at Sofia Taekwondo Open

TEHRAN – Iran will send six taekwondo practitioners to Bulgaria on Thursday to participate at the eighth edition of the Sofia Taekwondo Open.

The Sofia Open is scheduled to take place on March 6 and 7 in the Bulgarian capital.

This event currently has 117 athletes from 12 countries registered to take part.

Iran taekwondo national team will also hold a 10-day training camp in Sofia after the Open.

Iran squad:

-54kg: Hossein Lotfi

-68kg: Soroush Ahmadi

-74kg: Mirhashem Hosseini

-80kg: Amirmohammad Bakhshi

-87kg: Mehran Barkhordari

+87kg: Sajad Mardani

The team will be headed by Fariborz Askari in the tournament.