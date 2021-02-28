Hop-on hop-off busses reach Kish Island

TEHRAN – With only weeks to the Iranian New Year, several double-decker hop-on, hop-off busses have recently been transferred to Kish Island in the Persian Gulf.

Recently added to the Kish transport fleet, the vehicles are set to offer tens of hop-on, hop-off access to touristic places of the Island, Mehr reported.

Over the past couple of decades, the coral Kish Island has become a beach resort where visitors can swim, shop, and sample a laid-back and relatively liberated local lifestyle. It is home to free-trade-zone status, with ever-growing hotels, shopping centers, apartment blocks, and retail complexes.

Amongst the Persian Gulf islands, Kish is famed as the more luxurious and developed. Except for its unique nature such as waters and shallow beaches, the tourist attractions of this charming island are due to its rich historical background as well as kind and hospitable people.

The pristine and beautiful nature, the meeting of land and sea, the clear sky, the pleasant air, and the pleasurable reverberation of the waves create such a sense of calm that one cannot even distinguish between imagination and reality.

AFM/