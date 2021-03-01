The world never forgets Siamand Rahman’s smile

TEHRAN – One year ago today, the world's strongest Paralympian Siamand Rahman passed away due a heart attack. It was one of the most unexpected things that has ever happened to the world of the sports.

The two-time gold medalist in London 2012 and Rio 2016, who was preparing to win his third successive gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, died on March 1, 2020 and his death shocked the world.

Rahman broke the 300kg barrier in the men´s over 107kg at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, lifting an unprecedented 310kg. The mark he set is the equivalent of three baby elephants.

The Iranian powerlifter had already won three gold medals in the last three Asian Para Games (2010 Guangzhou, 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta).

Rahman, who was always smiling everywhere and every time, could not wait to compete at Paralympics but the death didn’t let him to pursue his dreams.

“It's great to be part of this awesome campaign. I am so excited to see we are getting closer to the Games. I can't wait to compete in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. In Tokyo, everything is going to be between the bar and me. I will redraw the boundaries,” Rahman said a year before his death.

President of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa said the ‘Siamand Rahman Grand Prix’ will be held after him.

The world will never forget the strongest man who surprised the fans by his incredible power.

The world will never forget Siamand Rahman’s smile.