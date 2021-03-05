Ayatollah Khamenei urges all to prevent ‘great blight’ to environment

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday warned against “the great blight” to the ongoing process of environmental degradation, urging both people and officials to resist natural resource destruction.

Environmental destruction will endanger the “future of human beings,” the Leader said after planting two fruit tree saplings on the occasion of National Tree Planting Day.

He emphasized the need to prevent incidents such as forest fires, noting that those in charge who are not committed to their duties should be held accountable.

Environmental activities are of a “religious and revolutionary nature” and should not be regarded as luxurious or ornamental, the Leader stressed.

National Tree Planting Day is annually celebrated on the fifteenth day of Esfand, the last month on the Iranian calendar, which usually corresponds with March 5. The day marks the beginning of National Week of Natural Resources.

MG/PA