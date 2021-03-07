Funeral procession held for martyr pilot Birjand Bik-Mohammadi

A funeral procession was held on Saturday for Birjand Bik-Mohammadi, a pilot who was martyred in May 1988 during Iraq’s war against Iran. The procession, attended by Air Force Commander Aziz Nasirzadeh, a number of other military commanders, and his family, was held at Shahid Lashgari Airbase in Tehran. The remains of Bik-Mohammadi, who was on the unforgettable list of the martyred pilots, were uncovered recently in Iraq.

