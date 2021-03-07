Mausoleum of generous benefactor Haji Mohammadreza Lari restored 

TEHRAN – The modest mausoleum of Haji Mohammadreza Lari, who was a generous Iranian benefactor of the 19th century, has been restored in the city of Torbat-e Heydarieh, northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, the city’s tourism chief said on Sunday.

“The mausoleum belongs to Haji Mohammadreza Lari, one of the late, prominent benefactors and elites of the city, who built several public structures including five caravanserais and two bridges, all of which have been endowed,” Ali Mohammadi said on Sunday.

The restoration project involved strengthening the structure as well as lightening the roof and repairing the flooring, the official added.

In collaboration with Torbat-e Heydarieh’s Municipality, the monument is planned to turn into a museum in near future, he explained.

One of the caravanserais built by Lari, Known as Robat-e Lari, is one of the prominent tourist attractions in the region and was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 2002.

Located inside the historical texture of the city and near its old bazaar, the 24-room caravanserai is still working after over 100 years.

According to archaeological studies, Torbat-e Heydarieh is home to several historical caves due to its favorable habitat conditions and traces of habitation from about 40,000 years have been identified in the caves of the region, the official added. The history of the area stretches back to the Achaemenian Empire from the 6th to 4th century BC and the Parthian Empire from the 3rd century BC to the 3rd century CE.



ABU/AFM