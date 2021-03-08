Iran come third at Sofia Taekwondo Open

TEHRAN – Iran finished in the third place at the eighth edition of the Sofia Taekwondo Open.

The Iranian taekwondo practitioners claimed two gold medals in the event and came third with 230 points.

Hossein Lotfi at -54kg and Amirmohammad Bakhshi at -80kg categories won two gold medals.

Iran has sent six taekwondo practitioners to Bulgaria.

Iran taekwondo national team will also hold a 10-day training camp in Sofia after the Open.

Jordan won the tournament’s champions with 530 points, grabbing three gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

Team GB came second with 450 points, taking three gold medals, one silver and two bronze.

This event brought more than 100 athletes from 12 countries together in Sofia.