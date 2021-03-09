Physician sentenced to visiting 500 patients free of charge

TEHRAN – A physician who had been indicted for his default on his profession in the city of Zanjan was sentenced to pay fines and visit 500 patients free of charge in deprived areas.

In exchange for the penalty of imprisonment, the culprit was sentenced to work under the supervision of the medical and healthcare department by offering services to underprivileged people, ILNA quoted Esmaeil Sadeqi-Niaraki, the judiciary chief of Zanjan province, as saying on Tuesday.

Moreover, two nurses who had also been found to be involved in the case, have to pay fines of 15 million rials (about $360 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials) and 10 million rials (around $240), respectively, for providing medical equipment for hospitals to be used in the fight against coronavirus, the official explained.

