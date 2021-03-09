UAE, Bahrain to face major challenges for normalizing ties with Israel: aide

TEHRAN – The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain would face major problems within their own countries due to their normalization of ties with Israel, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a special aide to the speaker of the Iranian parliament on international affairs, has predicted.

"In the near future, rulers of the Emirates and Bahrain, who announced the normalization of ties [with Israel], will face problems and major challenges within their countries," Amir-Abdollahian told Russian state-run Sputnik News agency.

The normalization act was taking place under “tremendous” pressure on Manama and Abu Dhabi from the United States, the diplomat added, noting that the Persian Gulf states had no say in the matter.

The special aide also commented on a recent Israeli statement that it intends to form a “special security arrangement” with some of the Persian Gulf’s Arab states, who share common concerns about Iran. Amir-Abdollahian called the claim a fraud.

“[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s claims on the creation of such alliances is nothing but a lie,” Amir-Abdollahian remarked.

Israel has normalized diplomatic relations with a number of Arab countries such as the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan. Israel tried to portray normalization deals with these countries as an alliance with the Arab countries against Iran.

SM/PA