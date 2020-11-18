Iran lambasts Bahrain FM for traveling to Israel

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs, has strongly condemned Bahrain for a visit by the country’s foreign minister to Tel Aviv, saying the leader of Bahrain “will share destiny with the Zionist pigs.”

“The presence of the Bahraini Foreign Minister in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is the follow-up to the circus at the White House's balcony,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet on Wednesday.

He was referring to a mid-September signing ceremony held at a White House garden to formalize the normalization of the diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

In August and September, Bahrain and the UAE took the controversial step of normalizing relations with Israel, a move that was strongly condemned by Iran as a betrayal of the Palestinian Cause.

Amir-Abdollahian once again hinted that the normalization deals between the two Arab countries and Israel were a betrayal.

“In this path, Al-Khalifa will share destiny with the Zionist pigs. Traitors to al-Quds & Palestine will have no future,” the Iranian diplomat added.

The tweet came after Bahrain announced that its top diplomat arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday on an official visit.

Heading a Bahraini delegation, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani arrived in Tel Aviv on the first visit of its kind to Israel.

“This visit is a courageous step taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to achieve security, stability and prosperity, with the Kingdom playing its pioneering role to achieve peace in the region and in the world,” Al Zayani said in a statement, according to the official Bahrain News Agency.

He called his visit to Israel a strategic start to enhance cooperation between Bahrain and Israel in a way that achieves their shared interests.

SM/PA