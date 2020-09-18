Advisor dismisses UAE, Bahrain deals with Israel as election histrionics

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs, said on Thursday that the normalization deals between Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates and Israel are part of Trump’s reelection campaign.

“The fake show of the UAE-Bahrain compromise with Tel Aviv is meant for achieving election goals only and has no value,” the advisor said at a meeting with Stefan Scholz, the Austrian ambassador to Iran.

He added, “The U.S. seeks to forcefully and authoritatively force the rulers of some Persian Gulf countries into establishing relations with Tel Aviv. If the U.S. were not pursuing an imperious and humiliating behavior in this regard, there would be no need for Trump’s histrionic circus on the balcony of the White House.”

Bahrain and the UAE have recently taken the rare step of fully normalizing ties with Israel. The U.S.-brokered normalization deals were signed on September 15 at a White House ceremony attended by high-ranking U.S. and foreign officials including President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Abdullah bin Zayed, the foreign minister of the UAE, and Abdullatif al-Zayani, the foreign minister of Bahrain.

The deals have been widely condemned in the public opinion of the Arab world, with some countries in the region, including Iran, denouncing the deals as treason. Iran denounced the normalization deals as “strategic stupidity” and “treason” against the Palestinian people.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers this ‘shameful’ action of Abu Dhabi in normalizing ties with the fake, anti-human and illegitimate Zionist regime a dangerous action and warns about any interference of the Zionist regime in equations of the Persian Gulf region and announces that the government of the Emirates and other accompanying governments must admit responsibility for consequences of this action,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on August 14.

Amir-Abdollahian has previously warned that Iran’s response to any provocative move by the Israeli intelligence services in the region would include the UAE.

“Since the UAE disclosed the normalization of its relations with the fake regime of Israel, Iran’s response to any overt or covert move by Israel’s Mossad spy agency or their agents in the Islamic Republic or the region will not be directed at the Zionist entity only, but the UAE will also be part of the response,” Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with al-Alam news network.

