Israel hatching plot to disintegrate Saudi Arabia: adviser

TEHRAN — Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs, says Israel is hatching a plot to disintegrate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“UAE's normalization of ties w/the Zionists is only the betrayal job of Abu Dhabi, and not other emirates,” Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Thursday.

“In the Head of Mossad's trip to Manama, Bahraini Al-Khalifa & Saudi Al-Salman are just puppets of Washington & London. #Israel is hatching the plot for KSA's breakdown,” he added.

The UAE and Bahrain have recently taken the rare step of fully normalizing ties with Israel.

U.S.-brokered normalization deals were signed on September 15 at a White House ceremony attended by high-ranking U.S. and foreign officials including President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Abdullah bin Zayed, the foreign minister of the UAE, and Abdullatif al-Zayani, the foreign minister of Bahrain.

The deals have been widely denounced in the public opinion of the Arab world, with some countries in the region, including Iran, denouncing the deals as “strategic stupidity” and “treason” against the Palestinian people.

However, on September 23, King Salman of Saudi Arabia used his UN General Assembly speech to express support for the Trump administration’s role in normalizing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia’s allies, Bahrain and the UAE.

MH/PA