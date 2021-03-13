Brazil’s “10 Seconds to Win” named best at Tehran Intl. FICTS Festival

TEHRAN – “10 Seconds to Win” (“10 Segundos para Vencer”), a feature film directed by Jose Alvarenga from Brazil was named the best feature in the international category of the 12th Tehran International FICTS Festival, the organizers announced on Thursday.

“10 Seconds to Win” centers on the famous and poor Brazilian boxer world champion Eder Jofre, who tries to deal with his personal life and the obligations of a world-class athlete with the mentoring of his trainer and father Kid Jofre.

Winners of the 12th edition of the festival were honored at the closing ceremony that took place at the Enqelab Sports Complex.

“The Bull of Pallonetto”, a documentary by Luigi Barletta from Italy, received the best documentary award, and “Ronaldo” by Recep Bozgoz from Turkey was named the best short film.

Winners of the national section were next honored.

“Tsunami” by producer Ali Sartippi received the award for best feature, while director Milad Sadr-Ameli received the best director award, and actor Bahram Radan was named the best actor.

“Tsunami” is about Iranian taekwondo competitor Morteza Nejadi who agrees to be defeated in the 2002 Olympics for political reasons, and then loses everything in his personal and professional life. After eight years, he is called back for another attempt on the national team, but he must face a stubborn, young world champion named Behdad Moqimi who is also known as Tsunami. But there is turmoil in his personal life, too.

Sorayya Qasemi also received the award for best actress for her role in the film “Douch” by director Amir Mashahdi Abbas.

The award for best documentary was given to “On Foot in Time” by Azam Najafian and Ali Mohammad Qasemi.

The TV program “120” by producer Adel Ferdowsipur received the best people’s choice award.

The organizers also honored former head coach of Iran’s national football team Heshmat Mohajerani, radio anchor Masud Oskui and actor Jamshid Hashempur with lifetime achievement awards at the closing ceremony. They also paid tribute to actor and former footballer Ali Ansarian who died of COVID-19 last month.

The Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs (FICTS) is the organizer of the sports film festival, which is a part of the World FICTS Challenge that runs in 16 countries around the world.

The Iranian edition of the festival is held in collaboration with Iran’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Iran’s Ministry of Sports and Youth, IRIB, Cinema Organization of Iran and Qeshm Free Zone Organization.

Photo: “10 Seconds to Win” by Jose Alvarenga.

RM/YAW