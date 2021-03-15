Commodities valued at $384m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), commodities worth $384 million have been traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, in the past week the exchange saw trade of 551,375 tons of commodities on its mineral and industrial trading floor valued at nearly $176 million, which included 231,398 tons of steel, 1,380 tons of copper, 2,310 tons of aluminum, 250 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 27 tons of precious metals concentrate, 160 tons of zinc, 315 tons of iron ore concentrate, 400 tons of coke and 1 kg of old bars.

Next trading floor was the IME’s oil and petrochemical which saw trade of 351,418 tons of commodities worth nearly $192 million.

On this floor, customers of the IME purchased 89,270 tons of vacuum bottom, 117,021 tons of bitumen, 64,674 tons of polymeric products, 32,074 tons of chemicals, 45,000 tons of lube cut, 2,612 tons of insulation and 1,800 tons of sulfur.

Based on this report, the IME’s agricultural trading floor was a platform to sell 46,270 kg of saffron valued at more than $17 million.

Last but not least, the exchange saw trade of 4,034 tons of non-exchange-listed commodities on its side market.

As previously reported, over 2,893 tons of commodities worth nearly $1.5 billion have been traded at IME during the tenth Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 21, 2020-January 19, 2021).

The exchange hosted trading of 1,176,000 tons of commodities with a trading value of more than $740 million on its mineral and industrial trading floor.

On this floor the IME sold 1,093,000 tons of steel, 5,160 tons of copper, 30 tons of precious metals concentrate, 480 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 15,955 tons of aluminum, 800 tons of coke, 20,500 tons of zinc dust, 40,000 tons of iron ore concentrate, 300 tons of cast iron and 54 kg of gold bars.

On its oil and petrochemical trading floor, the IME traded more than 1,707,000 tons of commodities worth nearly $749 million, which included 602,855 tons of various types of bitumen, 257,511 tons of polymeric products, 124,965 tons of chemicals, 6,300 tons of slop wax and 503,760 tons of vacuum bottom. Moreover, the exchange sold on this floor 11,825 tons of base oil, 69,725 tons of sulfur, 200 tons of argon and 129,000 tons of lube cut.

The next trading floor of the IME was agricultural with 10,500 kg of saffron sold on it.

Last but not least, the IME's side market saw trade of 9,510 tons of various types of commodities within the same month.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

