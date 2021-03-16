Zionists have hijacked Biden admin's foreign policy posts: ex-Senate candidate

TEHRAN - Mark Dankof, a former U.S. Senate candidate, says radical Zionist zealots like Anthony Blinken, Linda Thomas Greenfield, Victoria Nuland, and now Richard Nephew have “absolutely hijacked” the Biden administration's key foreign policy posts.

Unlike his promise during election campaigns to reverse Donald Trump's foreign policy faults, Biden seems to follow the same course, adopting a confrontational approach.

The Biden administration has shown that it is not determined to make a radical policy change toward West Asia, especially when it comes to Saudi Arabia's deconstructive role and the Israeli occupation of Palestine and its crimes against Palestinians.

“It is important for the American political scene to understand that support for Israel in the United States involves the most contradictory coalition possibly ever amassed in history," Mark Dankof tells the Tehran Times.

Q: How do you assess Biden's performance until today? Don't you think that he is following Trump's policy in some respects?

A: As I have stressed repeatedly throughout the last year, Joe Biden and Donald Trump are two sides of a counterfeit Zionist coin when it comes to the foreign and national security policies of the United States, which are nothing less and nothing more than the foreign policy of the Zionist State of Israel and its domestic machine operative in America with absolute impunity. It is apparent when one examines some of the major Israeli lobbying organizations that the Zionist monolith has an absolute stranglehold on the American government, the American mainstream news media, the electoral process, the think-tanks, and the policy-making level, specifically of the State Department, the American military, and the American intelligence community. Daniel McAdams of the Ron Paul Institute says as much in his recent article, "Biden Bombs Syria: A New World Record." The evidence is there for any reasonable person to see: AIPAC, the ADL, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the American Jewish Congress, the Republican Jewish Coalition, Democratic Majority for Israel, JINSA (Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs), and something like 30 PACs (Political Action Committees) that pour money into elections at all levels. In the case of the latter, some have names that identify what they are doing; others have carefully disguised names that conceal their true nature and purpose from all but the insiders. President Kennedy and his brother Bobby sought to have the American Zionist Congress (forerunner of AIPAC) forced to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The events in Dallas in November of 1963 and Los Angeles in 1968 ensured that would never happen. Your own Tehran Times is absolute to be credited for publishing the information of Laurent Guyenot on this latter subject entitled, "Israel is Behind the Serial Assassinations of the Kennedy Brothers." The message delivered to the Kennedy brothers has not been lost on any American officials since. The results for Israel are all too obvious.



Q: Do you think that hawkish people in Biden's administration may take control of the decision-making process? Why has the far-right narrative been supported in America?

A: Radical Zionist zealots like Anthony Blinken, Linda Thomas Greenfield, Victoria Nuland, and now Richard Nephew, have absolutely hijacked the Biden Administration's key foreign policy posts. This was to be anticipated. Now it has happened.

It is important for Tehran Times readers specifically, and observers of the American political scene generally, to understand that support for Israel in the United States involves the most contradictory coalition possibly ever amassed in history. I referred to this in a graduate paper on Christian Zionism for Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia years ago that is available on-line. It is entitled "Historical Critique of Dispensationalism, Zionism, and Daniel's Prophecy of 70 Weeks." There, I noted that:

The paradoxes of this alliance [American establishment left and right; Protestant Evangelicals with LGBTQ activists and the abortion lobby] are legion. The cooperative relationship between Protestant Evangelicals of Dispensational ideology and Israel has muted the former's criticism of the obvious political and financial links of the American Jewish lobby with many of the far political left's most recognizable names, movements, and organizations, including the disturbing amount of Jewish money generated for the nexus of the homosexual right, Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, and Norman Lear's People for the American Way, the last of which underscores the acknowledged but downplayed role of American Jews in the financial underpinning of the Hollywood establishment and culture. Simultaneously, the American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) and its disbursement of money for Presidential, Senatorial, and House campaigns reveal a similar curiosity–the contribution of cash to politicians across the ideological spectrum from port to starboard, ranging from Bella Abzug to Jesse Helms–politicians who share in some cases only one position in common–the desirability of maintaining a Jewish state in Palestine.

At the same time, the Americans who oppose the Zionist state and its policies range from people like Medea Benjamin and Dr. Jennifer Loewenstein on the left to Mark Dankof, Michael Collins Piper, Dr. Adrian Krieg, Pat Buchanan, and Philip Giraldi on the starboard leaning side of many issues. Dr. Loewenstein was on my radio show some 15 years ago on the Republic Broadcasting Network. I consider her a friend. Our conversation on Zionism and its implications for the American Empire covered much common ground. So does her recent interview for the Fars News Agency of Iran. Your editors and readers must see the political tensions among Americans who oppose Israel and its policies. Medea Benjamin and the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) organization engaged in an unfortunate attack on Ms. Alison Weir of If Americans Knew some years ago for merely appearing on my radio show as a guest. It may well be that people like Alison Weir and Jennifer Loewenstein would agree with Mark Dankof on little else other than the Zionist issue. But the latter two have no trouble speaking their minds when in responsible anti-Zionist forums on the American nationalist right. That is not universally the case, as I pointed out at the time in an op-ed entitled, "Mark Dankof Responds to the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) Broadside of Alison Weir: Poetry for Palestine."

Understanding this phenomenon in American politics is the key to deciphering the United States' political enigma posed by the Zionist state.

Q: What is your analysis of Biden's administration's decision not to extend the ban imposed on some Saudi officials to Mohammed bin Salman?

A: It is absolutely laughable that Biden and his Administration can pose as human rights advocates while toeing the Saudi line as well as the Israeli line in perpetuity. The reason is simple: Since 1971, when Nixon and Kissinger were successful in the fateful move to remove the American dollar from the Gold Standard while replacing it with the agreement of the United States with Saudi and OPEC that all international oil transactions would be conducted with the American dollar, the stage was set for an absolute American alliance with murderers like Netanyahu and bin Salman. The American dollar's teetering status as the Reserve Currency of the World depends on these evil arrangements. This is why elections in the United States are a complete joke: LBJ, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush I, Clinton, Bush II, Obama, Trump, and Biden don't matter. They are all in total complicity with the American Empire's arrangements that guarantee false flag operations, assassinations, coup d’états, and illegal military invasions for Israel, Central Banks, the American Petro-Dollar and the Bretton Woods Banking System, and the Military-Industrial Complex.

Tehran Times editors and readers need to understand the risks posed to the best American anti-Zionist activists on both ends of the American political spectrum. We have been targeted, marginalized, demonized, and even threatened. The alliance between Mainstream American Media and the Social Media Conglomerates like Twitter, Facebook, Google, Instagram, and YouTube has intensified the pressure, along with legislation designed to make criminals in the United States out of people merely exercising their Bill of Rights freedoms Constitutionally. Biden, Clinton, and Obama are as much a part of this evil system as is Donald Trump. As a lifelong Republican, I wish I could tell all of you what I have been subjected to since my interview with your Tasnim News Agency last year in the aftermath of the Soleimani Assassination. That conversation changed the course of my life. It is entitled, "General Soleimani's Assassination an Extra-Judicial War Crime."

Make no mistake about it: The American Empire's War Machine and its Domestic Police State are equally owned by Biden and Trump specifically, and the American political elite generally in both major American political parties. If war with Iran becomes official American policy, dissidents will be imprisoned and falsely charged with treason. In a broadcast on Rense Radio this last Monday, March 8th, I made it clear in my guest appearance that American nationalists must absolutely refuse any participation in the next escalation of the Zio-War, and should be prepared to face the consequences accordingly. This conflict has absolutely nothing to do with the legitimate national defense of the United States and would kill countless Americans, not to mention innocents in Iran and the probability of a wider expansion of the war into a great power conflict and World War III itself.

Q: Do you think Iran and the U.S. can reach an understanding of common interests in West Asia? What are the roots of this misunderstanding?

A: I have absolutely no hope that this is possible. The United States and Iran should be able to come to an amicable agreement on the issues involved and enjoy a mutually profitable and blessed friendship. Zionism and the demonic forces already mentioned as operative in this tragedy make this impossible.

Q: What is the dominant impression about Iran in U.S. media? Is there any factual image of Iran in the U.S.?

A: Any factual images and articles on Iran are possible only for Americans who consult non-Zionist media outlets abroad and travel to Iran to see for themselves the difference between the real Iran and the trash being fed to the people of the United States by their own Zionist Occupied Government (ZOG), and the latter's media alliances with CNN, Fox News, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Jewish Forward, ad infinitum.

As a young person, I spent three summers and two Christmas seasons in Iran long ago. I saw and experienced a great deal but only scratched the surface of its treasures. It is my hope to return before my own life, or history itself, finally concludes.