Iran cannot trust U.S. after Trump’s JCPOA exit: ex-Senate candidate

“Iran cannot possibly be expected to trust the United States again after the unilateral withdrawal of the Trump Administration from the JCPOA P5+1 nuclear deal,” Mark Dankof tells the Tehran Times.

Trump launched a relentless attack against the JCPOA in his 2016 presidential campaign. Elected to the White House, he slapped sweeping sanctions against that went much beyond the pre-JCPOA deal.

Mark Dankof calls sanctions against Iran “wartime economic sanction” but the Trump administration has prevented Iran from buying medicine and other humanitarian goods that are allowed during the war.

Foreign Minister Zarif has called sanctions within the “maximum pressure” strategy, including medical sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic, an instance of a war crime.

To make matters worse, the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh may hinder the revitalization of the JCPOA as Joe Biden, who served as vice president under President Obama, is going to take the helm at the White House from January 20.

The following is the text of the interview:

ًQ: Do you expect the incoming Biden administration would make a fundamental shift in U.S. foreign policy? For example, can Biden neglect the benefits of arms deals with Saudi Arabia?

A: There will be no substantive change whatsoever in American foreign policy under Joe Biden. The proof of this is found in his historic Zionist connections, those same connections with his running mate Kamala Harris, and the foreign policy choices Biden has made or will make, beginning with Zionist Jew Anthony Blinken. Blinken is linked to Bill Clinton’s NATO war crimes in bombing Serbia in 1999, and the Obama-Hillary Clinton war crimes involved in bombing 7 Islamic countries, including Libya and Syria, where NATO was illegally used in Libya and Gaddafi was assassinated with Hillary Clinton’s mocking approval, and where the United States began using Sunni Wahabi extremists and terrorists from al-Qaeda and ISIS chapters to attempt overthrowing a sovereign government in Syria at the behest of Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. One can also add the ongoing attempts to encircle Putin’s Russia via operations like the American facilitated overthrow of the Yanukovich regime in Ukraine in February of 2014. In this latter case, Hunter Biden’s Burisma Board of Directors “career” was made possible by this coup, even as Joe Biden threatened to withhold a billion dollars in from the Ukrainian government in Western loans unless the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the business dealings of the Bidens in that country was fired.

Your readers will be interested in a Guardian op-ed on the real Obama-Clinton-Biden foreign policy entitled “America dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016. What a bloody end to Obama's reign” by Medea Benjamin.

Q: How can Iran trust the U.S again as Trump ditched Iran's nuclear deal unilaterally? What would guarantee that the next U.S. administration won’t behave like the Trump administration?

A: Iran cannot possibly be expected to trust the United States again after the unilateral withdrawal of the Trump Administration from the JCPOA P5+1 nuclear deal, the subsequent American imposition of wartime economic sanctions on Iran, and obvious American involvement in and support for the Soleimani and Fakhrizadeh Assassinations.

I believe the more recent Fakhrizadeh murder, was undertaken by the Israeli Mossad and the MEK-MKO with full American connivance.

Q: How has Israel been able to influence U.S. foreign policy for decades? The U.S. blindly supports the Israeli human rights violation in Palestine as Washington follows “Israel First” in its foreign policy. Please explain.

A: The United States has been the chief enabler and supporter of the criminal Zionist enterprise subsequent to the British issuance of the Balfour Declaration, followed by the withdrawal of Britain from Palestine after the bombing of the King David Hotel in July of 1946.

The why of American support of the Zionist cause is mapped out in the Oded Yinon plan for both Palestine and the entire region.

What is truly remarkable is that the American public has not only tolerated the quagmire presented by the military involvements of the United States in the Middle East as a janissary force for Zionism with all of the attendant catastrophic costs involved politically, economically, and military for the American people, with no end in sight, but the clueless character of the public here regarding overt crimes committed by Israel against its chief benefactor.

I blame a Jewish-controlled and owned American Mainstream Media for the comatose character of the American electorate. Information about the Lavon Affair, the Ben Gurion-Meyer Lansky-Dimona link to the Kennedy Assassination, the USS Liberty attack in June of 1967, the NUMEC nuclear thefts, the PROMIS Affair, the Pollard Spy Case, and the Israeli link to 9-11 among many others.

I’ve sadly concluded that the American people will awaken only when their idiotic, immoral, and quixotic support of Israel results in the complete destruction of their own country, which I believe it will, courtesy of World War.

Q: How do you measure the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist? Don’t you think it would provoke Iran to pull out of the JCPOA completely?

A: The Fakhrizadeh assassination is only the latest in a series of Zionist murders of Iranian scientists in Iran. I believe the total in the last decade is between 7 and 10. The latest murder is designed to destroy any possibility of a rapprochement between Iran and the United States, involving JCPOA or anything else. Philip Giraldi explains this to all of us in his recent essay entitled “Another Killing in Iran: Who Profits by the Fakhrizadeh Assassination?”

It is clear who benefits: Zionists, the global Zionist lobby, and their links to the American National Security establishment, the Saudis, the global armaments consortiums, and Western central banks among others.

Q; How do you assess the U.S and Israel's record in waging wars, especially in the Middle East? Is the U.S. entitled to meddle in the region under the pretext of peacekeeping?

A: From what we have already discussed, the American support of the Zionist state of Israel is the chief cause of catastrophe in the Middle East (West Asia). The governments of the United States and Israel have absolutely no credibility at all in “peacekeeping” in the region. The JCPOA withdrawal, the American economic sanctions, the Soleimani and Fakhrizadeh assassinations, and ongoing Israel thefts of East Jerusalem and Occupied Territories even as the fraudulent “2 State Solution” supposedly remains as the basis of a settlement and final peace deal, make both countries the target of global animosity. I have no hope, as already stated, that anything but an eventual cataclysmic war lies ahead.



