American analyst says no difference between Trump and Biden when it comes to Iran, Israel 

TEHRAN – A former U.S. Senate candidate casts doubt on a presumption that the new American administration under Joe Biden's presidency would have better performance in regard to Iran and Israel.

“Any presumption that the Biden-Harris team will be an improvement on the Trump-Pence team on issues of Israel, Iran, war, and peace, is precisely that--an illusion,” Mark Dankof tells the Tehran Times.

While some political analysts in America expect Biden to adopt a rather wise foreign policy in comparison to Trump, critics rule out a fundamental shift in Washington’s foreign policy approach.

Dankof says Philip Giraldi, an American commentator and security consultant, predicts in an essay for the Unz Review, that "Tony Blinken replaces Mike Pompeo and Israel's friends will enjoy four more years in power."

The American analyst recommends Iran “to refuse to negotiate any ‘return’ to the JCPOA treaty where Biden and Blinken will attach all sorts of new, untenable conditions.”

The following is the text of the interview:



Q: Do you agree with former American president Donald Trump who branded the JCPOA as a catastrophe and claimed it undermined peace in West Asia?

A: I absolutely disagree with Trump and with anyone else who suggests that the JCPOA/P5+1 treaty with Iran was a "catastrophe." My record on this is a public one, including my past interview with Tasnim News Agency on the subject. David Stockman has written several articles on the subject that underscore the treaty's verifiability, and the compliance of Iran with the treaty terms.

The treaty should have been the basis of a complete re-establishment of a peaceful political, economic, and political relationship between Iran and the United States. Trump's unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the pact is nothing more than an absolute illustration of the ownership of Trump's foreign policy by Israel and its lobby in the United States as Stockman, Scott Ritter, Pat Buchanan, and Philip Giraldi have made clear repeatedly. The tragic thing is that the Democrats and Biden will prove no better when it comes to being the tools of Zionism and Greater Israel.

It is Giraldi who warns us in the Unz Review in an essay entitled, "A Domestic Terrorism Law? War on Dissent Will Proceed Full Speed Ahead," that dissidents like me in the United States are going to be targeted in more aggressive fashion than has ever been witnessed in the United States before. My consistent criticism of American aggression for Israel in the Middle East (West Asia), the role of Israel in the 9-11 event itself, Trump's idiotic withdrawal from JCPOA, and the public role of the 45th President of the United States in the criminal extra-judicial assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, have earned me a place in the target folders of the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai Brith (ADL), the Southern Poverty Law Center, the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the Republican Jewish Coalition, and the Democratic Majority for Israel.

The launching of a false flag incident which would be penned on Iran as a prelude to a shooting war would be accompanied by the arrest and incarceration of those here who would continue to speak out publicly against what is clearly being plotted. David Baxter's article for the Institute for Historical Review (IHR) entitled, "The Great Sedition Trial of 1944: A Personal Memoir," serves as a primer for what the globalist, Zionist War Party has in mind in the future for those opposed to their New World Order. Real American nationalists who oppose foreign wars, Iran, Putin's Russia, Assad's Syria, Hezbollah, and China are all in the crosshairs of this cabal. This is why I will continue working with Iranian, Russian, and American Alt-Media for as long as I can possibly hold out.

Q: Nuclear-armed countries do not accept to say whether international law applies to their nuclear conduct. What is the practical solution to make these countries accountable?

A: I cannot tell you that I honestly have in mind a practical proposal to make nuclear-armed nations uniformly observe international law as the basis of their actions. In the case of the United States government, it is the only one in history to use these weapons against civilian populations. And yet it presumes to tell Iran it has no right to utilize its rights as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), even as Israel is armed to the nuclear teeth, is not a signatory to the NPT, and was itself involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy as chronicled by both Laurent Guyenot and Michael Collins Piper. As far as the bilateral relationship between the United States and Iran is concerned, Operation Ajax in 1953, the shootdown of Iran Flight 655, the utilization of the MEK-MKO terrorist organization against Iran and its government, the Soleimani and Fakhrizadeh murders, and the imposition of wartime economic sanctions on Iran after the latter kept its end of the bargain with the JCPOA deal, all underscore that the American word of honor is sadly one of dishonor. This is not simply true with Iran, but with others including Russia, where the post-Cold War assurances to Gorbachev about American intentions and actions after the fall of the Berlin Wall have been routinely discarded.

Q: Do you think possessing nuclear bomb is a successful deterrent strategy to prevent war?

A: Let me answer this way: Does anyone truly believe that the Israeli regime would be threatening to attack Iran if the latter had a nuclear weapon?

Q: Only a few countries have nuclear weapons while they prevent others from possessing such arms. Is it acceptable?

A: No, it isn't acceptable. The problem is identical to your previous question about making nuclear-armed nations uniformly observe international law as the basis of their actions. I don't know how those who possess the weapons can be made to voluntarily surrender them since there is so much distrust between those nations themselves, not to mention the problem of their relationships with non-nuclear powers. I think a good place to begin would be the creation of a coalition of agreement among the non-American nuclear nations that Israel's weaponized nuclear program must be brought into absolute international scrutiny and inspection. But it will never happen. Therein lies the problem.



Q: Regimes like Saudi Arabia and Israel are trying hard to hinder a revival of the JCPOA. Do you think that they can achieve their goals in the new American administration?

A: I believe they can and will. The articles continue to proliferate about the Biden foreign policy and national security policy selections with absolute ties to Wall Street, Israel, Central Banking, and the armaments industry. See samples from People's Dispatch, the Texas Jewish Post, Reason, In These Times, Caitlyn Johnstone for Scoop, and especially Philip Giraldi's essay for the Unz Review, entitled "Tony Blinken Replaces Mike Pompeo: Israel's Friends Will Enjoy Four More Years in Power." Any presumption that the Biden-Harris team will be an improvement on the Trump-Pence team on issues of Israel, Iran, War, and Peace, is precisely that--an illusion.

My recommendation to Iran is to refuse to negotiate any "return" to the JCPOA treaty where Biden and Blinken will attach all sorts of new, untenable conditions, and for Tehran to ensure that both President Putin's Russia and the Chinese are ready to counter the Zionist Occupied Government (ZOG) of the United States when it comes to any Israeli aggression against Iran, especially where the use of the American military as a Janissary Force for Greater Israel and the New World Order is concerned.

