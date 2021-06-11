U.S. democracy has been in eclipse after Kennedy assassination

American “democracy” in any legitimate sense of the term ended with the assassination of President Kennedy in Dallas on November 22nd, 1963.

As Laurent Guyenot chronicled for the Tehran Times and as Michael Collins Piper did in his book “Final Judgment,” Israel was at the apex of the pyramid behind that killing. The United States has been in eclipse since then.

I would also respectfully take issue with people who defend the legitimacy of the results of the 2020 American presidential election. They believe there is no evidence of voter fraud. I would simply cite Tony Hall’s article for the Unz Review entitled, “Trump’s Landslide Meets the Politics of Electoral Fraud in America” and Brett Redmayne-Titley’s post for Unz entitled, “The ‘Dominion’ of Election Fraud.”

As for American ‘democracy,’ despite the fact that I have little use for Donald Trump as a tool of Israeli interests (as is his successor) the “Russiagate” investigation of Robert Mueller was a $32 million dollar fraud designed by the Deep State to overturn and delegitimize the 2016 election: It came up with absolutely nothing, but did serve to delegitimize a post-Communist Russia and the post-Bolshevik national and cultural Renaissance of Putin’s country undergirded by a return to a pre-Bolshevik Russian Orthodox culture despised by the American political elite and its New World Order.

On war and foreign policy I want to say regarding Joe Biden and his standing as a tool of Zionist interests:

"It is not an accident that subsequent police misconduct in the United States looks increasingly like the routine criminal misconduct undertaken by the Israeli police and military in their occupation of Palestine and Gaza." Biden is a synthesis of devotion to globalism, multinational corporate capitalism, and the Zio-wars of a declining American empire, with a virulent cultural Marxism that has a “Roman Catholic” American president appealing to his largely Jewish political and financial power base.

This brings us then to the Biden Administration’s actual war and foreign policy posture in an American “democracy.” It is being crafted by three Zionist Jews: Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland. Ms. Nuland was the chief henchwoman of the Obama/Clinton/Biden sponsorship of the illegal coup d’état in Ukraine in February of 2014 that has made Joe and Hunter Biden rich via the Burisma scandal chronicled by the New York Post last October 14th.

This illegal coup, a part of a larger attempt to encircle Putin’s Russia, has resulted now in a series of reckless provocations involving the Donbass and Crimea, the largest American and NATO military deployments and exercises in the Baltics and Eastern Europe ever witnessed, and an ongoing rhetorical demonization of Vladimir Putin virtually identical to the absolute pack of lies about the Russian president being currently sold to the global public by the April 24-30th cover story of The Economist. When one adds the neo-conservative demonization of Iran and China being undertaken by this administration, it is obvious that the same cabal controls American national security and foreign policy regardless of the party affiliation of the particular Presidential incumbent in office at any given point in time. This is mercilessly obvious since the assassination of John Kennedy almost 58 years ago here in Texas.

One obvious proof of who controls Biden and why: Colombia and Israel. In his May 28th essay for Mint Press News entitled, “Birds of a Fascist Feather: Why Israel is Helping Colombia Crackdown on Protestors,” Alan Macleod notes the historic role of Biden with Israel in that country: “Plan Colombia — the militarization of the drug war in Latin America — is most associated with the Bush administration. However, the brains of the operation were actually Joe Biden. “I’m the guy who put together Plan Colombia…straighten[ing] that government out for a long while,” he bragged last year. While in office, Biden plans to expand his policy from Colombia to Central America.”

Gun violence

On gun violence in the United States, I would say that the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, and the gun control industry in the United States fundamentally misunderstand the problem of guns and violence in American society.

A striking irony is this one: Democratic Party lionizes the late 35th president of the United States, John F. Kennedy. They conveniently omit the fact that President Kennedy was a Life Member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). In those days, there was greater per capita ownership of firearms than in the United States now, yet mass shootings and today’s pervasive criminal use of weaponry was unheard of. Why?

I argue that this is because today’s America is no longer shaped by an older traditional European Christianity Protestant, Lutheran, or Roman Catholic. It is now an alcohol and drug besotted post-Christian culture that has presently drifted into neo-paganism. All the signs are there, including rampant involvement in every form of sexual perversion imaginable, and an increasing disregard for the sanctity of innocent human life, including the heinous practice of partial birth abortion and increasing disrespect of the elderly. It is striking that this embrace of evil domestically finds its American Empire counterpart in a foreign policy rooted in militarism and the increasing number of war crimes being committed by the United States military and its Israeli and Saudi allies in the Middle East (West Asia). The post-Cold War NATO no longer maintains any pretense of being a defensive alliance. American presidents, like Biden and Trump, no longer maintain the old doctrine of plausible deniability in their respective crimes, either with Biden and his pals Obama and Clinton in Libya, Syria, Kosovo, and Ukraine, or Trump with the Soleimani assassination.

The official FBI statistics on racial crime in the United States and on police shootings belie the impression created by corporate mainstream media in the United States where these matters are concerned. The June 2nd, 2020 essay of Heather MacDonald for the Wall Street Journal entitled “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism” demonstrates this. To the extent that urban American police departments have become progressively more militaristic in tactics and weaponry, one needs look no further than the training seminars being conducted routinely for American police departments in Israel. It is not an accident that subsequent police misconduct in the United States looks increasingly like the routine criminal misconduct undertaken by the Israeli police and military in their occupation of Palestine and Gaza. This ultimately will mean that the Israelification of American police departments will fit hand in glove with the 78 fusion centers in this country that blur the distinctions between federal, state, and local law enforcement, even as the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai Brith (ADL) provides political profiling of American citizens who possess “potential terrorist profiles” for these fusion centers and their surveillance data bases.

The most pressing problem in this country with racially motivated violence involves the disproportionate involvement of African Americans in the criminal misuse of firearms and the disproportionate number of murders of blacks by blacks, Hispanics by blacks, and whites by blacks. One would never know this by the distorted coverage of corporate mainstream media.

Why is this so? I argue that the increase in illegitimate births among African Americans from 25% in 1960 to over 75% 60 years later is at the heart of the problem. The African American father has been rendered irrelevant by an economic support system rooted in government subsidies. Drugs and sexual promiscuity and lack of parental discipline and stability have dovetailed with access to illegal weaponry that has turned these communities into war zones. Police serving in these neighborhoods have understandably come to adopt a mentality of survival in the midst of these war zones. Combine these dynamics of moral and community disintegration with a proliferation of illegally obtained weapons and militarized police departments, and one can grasp the gravity of the situation.

Older Americans, especially with European Christian backgrounds and coming from rural areas and small towns, associate firearms with a way of life totally unlike their contemporary urban counterpart. They see the imposition of gun control, especially by un-constitutional executive orders, as a threat to their 2nd Amendment Rights on the part of a hostile federal government whose real agenda is to create a police state controlled by political elite under the spell of globalism. In their view, the same government that forces the children of traditional Christian families to endure LGBTQ propaganda in the public school courtesy of Biden’s friends at the National Education Association (NEA), is the same government under Joe Biden that favors the legalization of transgender surgeries and therapies for minor children, that continues to marginalize them economically by exporting their manufacturing jobs overseas, even as massive illegal immigration continues to consume dwindling national resources at the expense of American citizens. They see also see gun control as the disenfranchisement of the law abiding, by leftist political forces in government and the legal system who have pursued a revolving door “justice” system where multi-convicted violent felons are returned to the streets time and time again and whose rates of recidivism in violent crimes are staggering.

Finally, I would like to address U.S. foreign policy: the American intervention in Afghanistan was designed to create the opportunity to transport oil to the Indian Ocean via Afghanistan and to make a lot of money for defense contractors. The real story on the ultimate perpetrators of 9-11 is Israel. Laurent Guyenot’s article for Unz entitled “9-11 Was an Israeli Job: How America Was Neo-Conned into World War IV,” or the interview Kourosh Ziabari did with me on Israel and 9-11 should give your readers the inside story on what really happened and why.

I understand that if a university Professor in the U.S. breathed a word to the Tehran Times on anything I have said in this conversation that he would sadly be an ex-professor at the University. It is my hope in this regard that the American system of higher education is liberated from Zionist Lobby preemption of the First Amendment, along with our Mainstream Media, Social Media, and our American government and National Security Establishment. In that event, we could have the free, fair, and civil discussion of these issues not presently possible in any of these venues. Until then, any discussion of American “democracy” is a tragic-comedic sham.