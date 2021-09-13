U.S. support for democracy abroad is a sick joke: ex-Senate candidate

TEHRAN - Whether Republicans or Democrats control the White House, America’s support for democracy abroad is a “sick joke”, a former U.S. Senate candidate says.

“Whether one looks at ‘Neo-Conservatives’ or ‘Neo-Liberals’ the fact is that support of ‘Democracy’ abroad by the United States is yet another sick joke, whether the Democratic Party or the Republican Party controls the White House and Capitol Hill,” Mark Dankof tells the Tehran Times.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday directing the Department of Justice and other government agencies to review documents related to the FBI’s 9/11 investigations for potential declassification — fulfilling a campaign promise just days before the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The president’s executive order came after nearly 1,800 Americans directly affected by the attacks issued a statement last week opposing Biden’s participation in any memorial events this year unless he upholds his pledge to declassify the documents, evidence they believe may show a connection between Saudi Arabian leaders and the events.

Concealing information by the U.S. about the Saudi role in the September 11 attacks reminds one of the cozy ties between Riyadh and Washington that prevent opening critical files despite the Saudi track record regarding human rights and sponsoring extremism.

American politicians who claim that their country is the cradle of democracy have shown they never hesitate to support tyrannical regimes like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain when it comes to their interests.

“American foreign policy is based on the maintenance of the Petrodollar, access to other nations’ minerals and raw materials, coercive maintenance and expansion abroad of the post-Bretton Woods central banking system globally,” the American analyst notes.

Dankof remarks, “Support of ‘Democracy’ abroad or domestically by the United States government is entirely rhetorical. It is a transparent and quintessentially hypocritical contradiction.”

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: Biden ordered the declassification of documents relating to the September 11 attacks. What is his purpose?

A: Some of the families of 9-11 victims have expressed open hostility to Biden in the wake of his catastrophically botched evacuation of Kabul and Afghanistan. He is trying to regain respect with them, military families, and many Americans generally in the wake of his plummeting popularity.

“His declassification of documents related to the 9-11 attacks is a joke, much as Trump’s declassification of documents related to the JFK assassination was. The American public has been lied to about both events for decades. The United States government is not about to reveal the Israeli role in both episodes. I discussed the Israeli role in 9-11 with Kourosh Ziabari some years ago in an interview still accessible to your readers online. Laurent Guyenót discussed the Israeli role in the JFK assassination with the Tehran Times last November 22nd. Some of his analysis is based upon the book ‘Final Judgment’ authored by my late friend Michael Collins Piper.”

Q: Why has the American administration tried to turn a blind eye to the Saudi role in sponsoring extremism?

A: The role of the Biden Administration, and previous Presidential Administrations from LBJ onward, has been to cover up Israeli and Saudi crimes over many years as these American governments have been in full partnership with both Israel and Saudi in many of these criminal acts. The alliance of the United States with Saudi greatly strengthened after Richard Nixon took the American dollar off of the Gold Standard and linked its strength and future continued status as the reserve currency of the world to international oil transactions, hence the infamous term ‘Petrodollar,’ which is in turned linked to the ongoing survivability of the post-Bretton Woods central banking system.

Israel’s crimes in stealing Palestine are well documented but what is especially amazing is the role of the United States government and the American Deep State in concealing Israeli crimes and intelligence operations directed at the United States. 9-11 and the JFK assassination are but two of these.

Add the assassination of James Forrestal, the USS Liberty attack, the NUMEC/Apollo, Pennsylvania nuclear materials theft, the murder of RFK, the PROMIS affair, and the Pollard/Ben Ami and AIPAC spy cases among others. All of this demonstrates the symbiotic relationship of the Zionist entity and the Saudi Petrodollar regime with the American political elite and the Deep State.”

Q: What the U.S. lectures and what it does are in contradiction. For example, it supports tyrants who show mockery for democratic values. The most concrete example is U.S. support for Saudi Arabia. What is your comment?

A: American foreign policy is based on the maintenance of the Petrodollar, access to other nations’ minerals and raw materials, coercive maintenance and expansion abroad of the post-Bretton Woods central banking system globally, and the Zionist entity for reasons already enumerated. Whether one looks at ‘Neo-Conservatives’ or ‘Neo-Liberals’ the fact is that support of ‘Democracy’ abroad by the United States is yet another sick joke, whether the Democratic Party or the Republican Party controls the White House and Capitol Hill. Support of ‘Democracy’ abroad or domestically by the United States government is entirely rhetorical. It is a transparent and quintessentially hypocritical contradiction and increasingly so.



Q: How do you assess Biden's popularity after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan?

A: His popularity is absolutely tanking, not simply in the breathtaking incompetence of the President and his advisors in botching the needed withdrawal from an Afghanistan quagmire first begun by George W. Bush, but in the increasing awareness on the part of the American public of Biden’s mental incapacities and the accompanying overwhelming and enshrouding character of the intractable domestic and international problems of a dying Empire that the 46th President of the United States is a Poster Boy advertisement for.

The embarrassing spectacle of an unraveling Biden Presidency has created an excellent opportunity for a GOP renaissance in the off-year elections of 2022 and in the race for the White House in 2024. If that occurs, however, we will all see that the Republicans can’t address and solve these problems either. The American Empire is simply going the way of its Ancient Roman counterpart.”

Q: Why do Americans refuse to engage in a partnership or cooperation with China or Russia to resolve conflicts or end wars?

A: The American political elite cannot accept that the world we live in is no longer a unipolar one. This refusal to accept the obvious reality, and to recognize that the dangers of a Third World War are a terrifying possibility that cannot be allowed to transpire, underscores the arrogance and myopia of a dying Beast well-characterized by the late Chalmers Johnson in his “Sorrows of Empire” trilogy. Afghanistan is indeed the “Graveyard of Empires” as Kipling termed it in the 19th century, and the spectacle of the Biden Administration sinking in quicksand there makes it unbelievable that the American Empire can subsequently believe it can prevail in a global confrontation with Putin’s Russia and an increasingly powerful China.”