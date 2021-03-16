“Weekend” named best Asian film at Hong Kong festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ario Motevaqe’s short fiction film “Weekend” has been selected as best film in the Asian New Force Category of the 26th ifva Awards, which is organized by the Hong Kong Arts Centre.

The film is about the Moniri and Kheradmand families that are in a park for a picnic. After finishing their meal, it is revealed that they are there for something else.

The jury members of the Asian New Force Category, Kuo Ming-jung, Felix Tsang, Cecilia Wong, Tammy Cheung and Brillante Mendoza, announced the winners on March 13.

“Drifting” by Chinese director Bo Hanxiong won the silver award in this section.

The film tells the story of Yan, an illegal second child born during the One-Child policy. To avoid government punishment, Yan’s parents hid their oldest daughter in the countryside and raised Yan as a girl. Now a young adult, Yan struggles with his gender identity and being treated as an outcast in a conservative society. His sole escape is driving his father’s old taxi through abandoned parking lots.

“God’s Daughter Dances” by Korean filmmaker Sung-bin Byun received the special mention of the section.

The movie is about Shin-mi, a transgender female dancer who bravely faces forward with grace and style as she takes the physical examination at the Military Manpower Administration.

Iranian movies “The Visit” Azadeh Musavi, “Mina’s World” by Shahu Zandi and Hamidreza Seyyed-Daryabakhsh and “Coffin Maker” by Amir Karimi were also among the finalists in this category.

In the Asian New Force Category of the 25th ifva Awards the Iranian drama “The City of Honey” by Iranian director Moein Ruholamini won the gold award.

The ifva Awards was formerly the Hong Kong Independent Short Film and Video Awards. Ifva stands for Incubator for Film and Visual media in Asia.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Ario Motevaqe’s short drama “Weekend”.

