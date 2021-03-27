Iran and China finalize 25-year comprehensive partnership

TEHRAN – A 25-year plan for comprehensive partnership between Iran and China was finalized on Saturday.

The plan was finalized in a meeting in Tehran between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Ali Larijani, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Iran’s Special Representative for strategic ties with the People’s Republic of China.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh had said on Friday that the 25-year cooperation agreement between Iran and China will be signed on Saturday.

“The document of the 25-year cooperation between Iran and China will be signed tomorrow (Saturday),” Khatibzadeh told national TV.

The document will be signed between Wang and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Khatibzadeh said.

The comprehensive cooperation was finalized as Iran and China are marking the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic relationship.

At the meeting, Wang and Larijani insisted on developing ties based on comprehensive strategic partnership.

Expressing happiness over the finalization of comprehensive partnership and assessing how to advance macro-economic and political ties, the two sides insisted on cementing long-term and strategic ties.

Pointing to Iran’s foreign policy approach, Larijani said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran decides independently about its relationship with countries and it is not like certain countries to change its position with a telephone call” by a foreign country.

Foreign Minister Wang also said, “China’s relationship with Iran will not be affected by conditions of the day and it will be permanent and strategic.”

