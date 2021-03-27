Iran and China sign document for comprehensive cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation on Saturday.

The document was signed between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Writing on his Twitter account, Zarif said, “Excellent exchange on expansion of global, regional and bilateral cooperation in the context of our comprehensive strategic partnership, culminated in the signing of a historic 25-year strategic roadmap.”

Iran’s Ambassador to Beijing, Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh, tweeted on Saturday that the document specifies the capacities for cooperation between Iran and China, especially in areas of technology, industries, transportation and energy.

The ambassador added the long-term cooperation envisions a “bright prospect” for realizing the “ comprehensive strategic partnership” and is “not against any third country”.

Iran and China agreed to promote their relations to strategic level during a visit to Tehran by Chinese President Xi Jinping in late January 2016.

When landing in Tehran, Xi said he hopes for a “new chapter” in relations with Iran. During the visit, a statement was issued according to which the sides set the stage for negotiations to ink a document for long-term cooperation.

Prior to the signing ceremony on Saturday, the document was finalized in a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang and Ali Larijani, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Iran’s special representative for strategic ties with the People’s Republic of China.

Also, before the document was signed, President Hassan Rouhani met with Wang during which he described relations between Iran and China as “strategic”.

The president also pointed to the will of the two countries for long-term cooperation and insisted on deepening relations in all areas, including political and economic ones.

Rouhani also said, “Tehran and Beijing enjoy very good relationship and the common stance of the two countries on international issues are a witness to this favorable level of relations.”

In June 14, 2019, President Xi said China will promote steady development of ties with Iran no matter how the situation changes.

The official Xinhua news agency said Xi made the comment in a meeting with President Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Zarif calls China ‘friend of difficult days’

Foreign Minister Zarif on Saturday called China the “friend of difficult days” and said it is based on this amity that “we thank and praise the stance of China during the oppressive sanctions.”

Iran’s chief diplomat went on to say though the two countries are marking the fiftieth anniversary of their diplomatic ties, the relationship between the two great civilizations of Iran and China dates back to centuries ago and with the signing of the document for comprehensive cooperation the relations will be “strengthened more than ever before”.

China’s chief diplomat also said, “The relations between the two countries have now reached to strategic level and China is seeking to promote inclusive relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Wang added, “The signing of the roadmap for strategic cooperation between the two countries shows the will of Beijing for promoting ties to the highest possible level.”

PA/PA