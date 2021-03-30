Thousands of migratory birds reach wetland in southern Iran

TEHRAN – Some 10,000 migratory birds flying from Siberia and Central Asia have so far reached Khor Azini wetland in the southern Sirik county, Hormozgan province.

The birds, including pelicans, eagles, gulls, swallows, flamingos, and herons will remain at the wetland until the end of April, IRNA reported.

Measuring 27,000 hectares, Khor Azini wetland is a pristine and unique habitat for migratory birds in the country.

About 90 species of aquatic birds annually migrate to Hormozgan province, which is one of the important wintering grounds for migratory birds.

Hormozgan province, with more than 2,000 kilometers of coastline and 14 islands in addition to 4 international wetlands, is the most important migratory bird habitat in winter.

In Iran, 141 wetlands with ecological value with an area of over 3 million hectares have been identified, of which 25 wetlands are designated as wetlands of international importance (registered in the Ramsar Convention) covering more than 1.4 million hectares and four sites are biosphere reserves.

Chief of the Department of Environment (DOE) Issa Kalantari has said in order to restore wetlands in the country a budget of 600 trillion rials (nearly $14 billion) is required.

MG