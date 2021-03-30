Iran-China annual non-oil trade stands at $18.7b

TEHRAN- The value of Iran-China non-oil trade stood at $18.715 billion in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi put the weight of bilateral trade at 30.128 million tons and said that China was Iran’s first non-oil trade partner in the past year.

Iran’s export to China was 26.585 million tons worth $8.954 billion, and its imports from that country was 3.543 million tons valued at $9.761 billion in the previous year, the official announced.

Pistachios, nuts and spices, mineral and industrial raw materials, construction materials, methanol, polyethylene, carpets, glassware, iron ingots, iron products, dates, grapes and fruits, along with petroleum products were Iran's main exported items to China, Latifi stated.

He mentioned machinery and industrial raw materials, medical equipment, cereals, yeasts, paper, wood and boards, fabrics and yarns, auto parts, all kinds of wires, sports equipment, data processing machines, glasses and all kinds of yeasts and seeds as Iran’s major imported items from China.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation on last Saturday.

The document was signed between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Writing on his Twitter account, Zarif said, “Excellent exchange on expansion of global, regional and bilateral cooperation in the context of our comprehensive strategic partnership, culminated in the signing of a historic 25-year strategic roadmap.”

“Iran’s closer integration with China may help shore up its economy against the impact of the U.S. sanctions, while sending a clear signal to the White House of Tehran’s intentions”, Bloomberg wrote in a report.

MA/MA