Copper concentrate production rises 6% in 11 months

TEHRAN- Production of copper concentrate in Iran rose six percent during the 11 months from March 20, 2020 until February 18, 2021 (which was the first 11 months of the past Iranian calendar year), as compared to the same period of time in its preceding year.

As reported, over 46 million tons of copper concentrate was produced in the said time span.

Used as raw materials in copper smelting, copper concentrates have a copper content of about 30 percent by weight. The remainder consists mostly of sulfur and iron. Copper concentrates are made mostly from sulfide ores.

The periodical reports and statistics indicate that Iran’s metals sector is progressing both in terms of production and export despite the limitations imposed by the U.S. sanctions.

The country’s copper industry is moving forward noticeably, as some outstanding projects are implemented.

MA/MA