New round of restoration to start on Jameh Mosque of Saveh

TEHRAN – A new round of restoration work is to commence on the 12th-century Jameh Mosque of Saveh, which is sometimes referred to as “a museum of Islamic architecture”.

The project aims at strengthening walls and rooftops as well as replacing worn-out bricks and materials, Saveh’s tourism chief said on Saturday.

A budget of 2.2 billion rials (about $52,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the restoration projects so far, however, the budget required for the new restoration project is about 50 billion rials ($1.1 million), Reza Ayyaz announced.

Moreover, restoration work has also been completed on the centuries-old Great Wall of Saveh, with a budget of 150 million rials (about $ 3,500), the official added.

He also noted that the Qajar-era (1789–1925) wall, which was supposed to protect the city against invaders at the time, was inscribed on the national heritage list in 2018.

Sources say that the Jameh Mosque of Saveh has continuously been a busy place of worship, yet the monument has undergone restoration projects since the time it was completed in the 12th century onwards.

The Seljuk-era mosque is still a big source of charm for the faithful, sightseers, and buffs of history and Islamic architecture. It comprises a courtyard, porch, minaret, dome, and two archaic altars ornamented with Kufic calligraphic motifs.

The mosque is named after Saveh, the central Iranian city. The terms “Jameh Mosque” or “Masjed-e Jameh” or “Friday Mosque” are used in Iran for a grand communal mosque where mandatory Friday prayers are/were performed: the phrase is used in other Muslim countries but only in Iran does it designate this purpose.

ABU/AFM