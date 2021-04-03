Sassanid-era fortress visited by thousands of travelers in Noruz 

TEHRAN – The centuries-old Falak-ol-Aflak Fortress in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province, attracted about 13,000 holidaymakers during the two-week New Year (Noruz) holidays (March 19-April 2).

The fortress ranked 16 among the historical sites and tourist attractions across the country in the number of visitors during the mentioned period, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Strict health protocols were followed by the travelers during their visits to help contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, Seyyed Amin Qasemi announced on Saturday.

Earlier last week the official publicized that Iranians made 6,339 overnight stays in the western province during the first ten days of the Persian New Year holidays.

He also mentioned that the data has been collected from various residential centers including hotels, eco-lodge units, guest houses, and tourist complexes that host tourists and travelers under strict health protocols.

Also known as Falak-ol-Aflak Castle, the unmissable eight-towered monument dominates the city as one of the most visited travel destinations in the region for both domestic and foreign sightseers.

The fortress dates from the Sassanid era (224–651). It seems particularly imposing and dramatic when floodlit at night, offering picturesque views of its encircling crenelated battlements.

The Sassanid era is of very high importance in Iranian history, under which Persian art and architecture experienced a general renaissance.

Soaked in history and culture, Lorestan is one of the lesser-known travel destinations in Iran, which mainly acts as a gateway to the sweltering plains below in adjoining Khuzestan province. Lorestan is also a region of raw beauty that an avid nature lover could spend weeks exploring.

