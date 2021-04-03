Symposium to explore Iran tourism over past 100 years

TEHRAN – Iran will be hosting a specialized symposium to explore its tourism ups and downs over the past 100 years. The symposium is scheduled to be held in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year.

The event is jointly organized by the coordination council of cultural heritage, handicrafts, and tourism NGOs; Science and Technology Park; the Iranian National Committee for ICOM; and the e-Tourism Society of Iran, Mehr reported.

Furthermore, it enjoys support from the University of Tehran, University of Isfahan, Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Institute, Transport and Urban Development Ministry, Prof. Jafari Tourism Foundation, Tourism Commission of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Tehran Municipality Tourism Headquarters and other specialized tourism and trade unions, the report said.

Thinkers, professors, specialists, and lecturers have been invited to the event, which aims to explore policies, laws, programs, structures, drawbacks, and developments that occurred in the past century intending to propose a roadmap for the future of Iran tourism.

Various specialized working groups in the arenas of land, rail, air and sea transport, hotels and accommodation centers, catering and food services, pilgrimage, nature tourism, sports and health tourism, visa services, consular and customs affairs, would join the symposium as well.

Over the past couple of years, except the recent coronavirus era, Iran tourism was advancing step by step, drawing millions of travelers from across the globe.

In the Islamic Republic, like any other country, the wound inflicted by the virus on the tourism industry is also so deep, to some extent and it hasn’t stopped bleeding yet!

Tourism [industry of the country] was growing before the corona [outbreak], its revenues reached $11.7 billion in 2019, which accounted for 2.8% of GDP, near the average share of tourism in the world GDP, which was 3.2 percent, according to Ali-Asghar Mounesan, the minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and, Handicrafts.

The numbers of foreign travelers to Iran have drastically plunged since the virus made its debut as the country registered only 74 international visits during last spring, which is traditionally a high season.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, it aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025. So, the country will undeniably try its best to achieve a relatively ambitious goal but when that happens the travel industry is likely to look more altered.

AFM/