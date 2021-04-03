IIDCYA makes animations on national luminaries

TEHRAN – The Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has produced a collection of animated movies to raise children’s knowledge of national luminaries.

One of the figures is Persian poet Hafez, who is buried in his hometown of Shiraz, and is most famous for his divan. Among the many partial English translations of this work are those done by Gertrude Bell and H. Wilberforce Clarke.

The extraordinary popularity of Hafez poetry in all Persian-speaking lands stems from his simple and often colloquial, though musical, language, free from artificial virtuosity, and his unaffected use of homely images and proverbial expressions.

Abu Bakr Muhammad ibn Zakariya Razi (Rhazes), the great physician of the Islamic world during the ninth century CE, is another Iranian personality portrayed in the collection.

An episode of the series revolves around the life story of Iranian scientist Avicenna.

Born in 980, Avicenna was the most famous and influential of the philosopher-scientists of the medieval Islamic world.

He was particularly noted for his contributions in the fields of Aristotelian philosophy and medicine. He composed the Kitab al-Shifa (Book of the Cure), a vast philosophical and scientific encyclopedia, and Al-Qanun fi al-Tibb (The Canon of Medicine), which is among the most famous books in the history of medicine.

Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani, war hero Mostafa Chamran, Professor Mahmud Hesabi, Qajar chief minister Mirza Taqi Khan Farahani – Amir Kabir, and poet Parvin Etesami are among the luminaries.

The collection is being dubbed into English, Arabic and Spanish.

Photo: A scene from an episode of the IIDCYA series that is about Professor Mahmud Hesabi.



