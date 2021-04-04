Zanganeh outlines oil ministry’s major plans for current year

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has announced his ministry’s programs for realizing the current Iranian calendar year’s (started on March 21) motto which is “Production: Support and the Elimination of Obstacles.”

Zanganeh made the announcement on Saturday during a meeting with the deputies of the country’s four major oil and gas industry companies including National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), National Petrochemical Company (NPC), and National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC).

In this meeting, the minister addressed the most important programs and goals for materializing this year's slogan and emphasized: “The main goal [of these programs] is to focus on issues and problems that can be addressed and solved within the oil industry.”

The official mentioned a letter that he had written to the heads of the four major companies regarding the main plans for the current year, saying: “I expressed my views on the subject and asked the heads of the four companies to draft a document to determine the measures that should be taken in the months to come.”

Zanganeh further mentioned the great progress made in the oil industry during the previous year, and noted that sanctions were a determining factor that had a strong impact on the plans and programs of the Oil Ministry.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Deputy Oil Minister for Planning Houshang Falahatian briefed the attendees on the Oil Ministry’s programs for the current year.

According to Falahatian, the oil industry’s executive plans for the current year are prepared with a focus on the three sectors of production, support, and barriers in order to fulfill the motto of the year.

Maintaining and increasing oil production, managing subsidiaries, manufacturing in-house equipment, and goods required by the oil, gas, petrochemical, and refining industries, reducing paperwork and eliminating unnecessary regulations in the oil industry, optimizing and upgrading existing refineries, developing downstream oil and petrochemical industries, reducing gas consumption, increasing the production capacity of natural gas, development of the petrochemical industry and accelerating the implementation of projects related to the second and third leaps of petrochemical industry were among the major goals that the ministry has put on the agenda for the current year.

