Maestro Ali Rahbari, Saeidi vocalist brothers team up for “Persian Nightingales” 

TEHRAN – World-renowned Iranian composer Ali Rahbari and vocalist brothers Ali and Mohammad Saeidi are scheduled to work on an orchestral project named “Persian Nightingales”.

Speaking to the Persian service of MNA on Sunday, 72-year-old Rahbari said that the idea of composing the piece had come to his mind when he was working on his violin concerto, “Nohe Khan”, at 20 in Vienna.

“I was always thinking of composing an orchestral piece for an Iranian vocalist for presentation to the international arena,” he added.

He noted that he wanted to use two vocalists of Iranian traditional music for the project, and in his over 50-year search for the couple he has reached out to the twin brothers, who live in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

“These two brothers are really excellent and this is a great opportunity since they are both on the same level of vocal quality and work together cordially,” Rahbari said.

“I have regularly been in close contact with the brothers, and everything in regard to the technical aspects of the project is going well,” he added.

Rahbari, who has worked with the Tehran Symphony Orchestra and more than 120 European orchestras, is the composer of many collections, including “My Mother Persia”, the second volume of which was released in 2019 by Naxos Records, a Hong Kong-based German record label specializing in classical music.

Vocalist Mohammad Motamedi collaborated with Rahbari on this album, which was recorded by the Antalya State Symphony live in a concert.

“‘My Mother Persia’ is a cycle of eight symphonic poems by Rahbari. His music utilizes the lavish sound world of the symphony orchestra but contains many of the essential elements, scales, rhythms and colors of Iranian music,” Naxos Records said in an introduction to the album.

The first volume of “My Mother Persia” was released on July 12, 2019 and was warmly received in different countries.

The first album features melodies and improvisations in Iranian traditional styles, including a violin concerto entitled “Nohe Khan” by soloist Paula Rahbari, as well as “Mother’s Tears” and “Children’s Prayer”.

On March 22, the Saeidi brothers gave a live online concert organized by the Freiburg-Isfahan Friendship Society.

Photo: Maestro Ali Rahbari conducts the Tehran Symphony Orchestra in an undated photo. (Mehr/Hossein Esmaeili)

MMS/YAW

