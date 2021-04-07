Israeli spy arrested in Iran’s East Azarbaijan

TEHRAN — A local Intelligence Ministry official has announced that several spies, including an Israeli spy, have been arrested in East Azarbaijan province.

"Israeli spy and several spies in connection with the security services of different countries in the province have been arrested," the director general of East Azarbaijan intelligence office said on Monday.

He did not give further details about the Israeli spy.

Iran has blamed Israel for last year’s assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a noted nuclear expert.

SM/PA