Attar Neyshaburi Biennial Conference to be held on Friday

TEHRAN - Attar Neyshaburi Biennial Conference entitled "Shadow in the Sun" will be held virtually on Friday by the National Commission for UNESCO-Iran.

Sheikh Farid al-Din Attar Neyshaburi is a famous Iranian sage, mystic and poet (sixth and seventh centuries AH) whose works such as "Elahinameh", "Mantiq al-Tair", "Tazkereh al-Awliya" and ... enjoy an important position in the field of culture and literature of Iran and the world.

In line with its inherent mission, the National Commission for UNESCO-Iran succeeded in registering the name of this famous thinker in the list of UNESCO 202-2021 commemoration list.

The conference will start with messages from Hojjatollah Ayyoubi, secretary-general of the National Commission for UNESCO-Iran, Gholamabbas Abbas Arbab Khalis, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan, and Naji Bakerji, president of the Maulana's mausoleum from Turkey.

Abdolmehdi Mostakin, director of the culture department of the National Commission for UNESCO-Iran, Shokoofeh Akbarzadeh, a writer and researcher from Afghanistan, Reza Ashrafzadeh, a specialist on Attar works, and Akhtar Hussain, director of the Institute of Persian Studies in India will deliver speeches.