 ‘Sympathetic Iran’ to begin helping deprived affected by pandemic

TEHRAN – The third phase of Iran-e Hamdel (literally meaning sympathetic Iran) national campaign will kick off by the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan (April 13) to help the financially struggling families affected by the coronavirus.

The campaign was first launched in 2020 aiming to provide financial assistance to the needy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has collected 1.5 trillion rials (nearly $35 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials).

The second phase of the sympathetic Iran movement with the aim of cooking and distributing 27 million warm foods among the deprived started on Eid al-Ghadir Khumm (August 9, 2020) until the end of Safar (the second month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar).

Iranian benefactors, charity centers, and religious organizations take part in the campaign by cash and kind contributions.

It is planned to provide 12 million warm food and 888,000 food packages through the third phase of the campaign.

Besides the health professionals, volunteers, university students, and Basij forces have entered the battlefield against Corona and their services are indescribable, the Leader’s Twitter account wrote.

People's participation in the fight against Corona was truly amazing: 1) people feeding the needy; 2) turning houses into workshops to sew free masks; 3) disinfecting public areas; 4) talking to landlords and shop owners to exempt people from their rents.

FB/MG