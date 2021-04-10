More than 15.5m cellphones imported into Iran in a year

TEHRAN – Iranian mobile phone traders imported 15.8 million smartphones over the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), according to the Iranian Association of Cellphones, Tablet, and Accessories Importers.

Based on the data released by the mentioned association, 15 million of the imported cellphones have been already sold and being used by consumers, IRNA reported.

As reported, some 2.5 million regular mobile phones were also imported into the country over the last year.

Back in January, the spokesman of the Iranian Association of Cellphone, Tablet, and Accessories Importers had announced that the price of cellphones had dropped 12-20 percent in domestic markets.

Iran's imports of mobile phones registered a 27 percent growth in the first nine months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2020) as compared to the preceding year’s corresponding period.

Some 8,617,438 cellphones worth over $1.34 billion were imported into the country in the mentioned period, placing the commodity at second among the top imported items, according to the Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Ruhollah Latifi.

The official noted that 6,779,012 mobile phones were cleared from the country’s customs during the Iranian calendar year 1398’s same nine months.

“The value of the imported products in the said nine months also increased by 65 percent compared to the previous year”, Latifi said.

EF/MA