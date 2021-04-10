Iran’s Farhad Shahmiri ends refereeing career

TEHRAN – Iranian international volleyball referee Farhad Shahmiri brought an end to his refereeing career.

Tokyo 2020’s postponement in light of the Covid-19 outbreak means he will not be able to referee in a third Olympic Games and he is a member of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Refereeing Committee at the moment.

Last year, Shahmiri became the FIVB’s longest-serving volleyball referee after Russian referee Andrei Zenovich announced retirement.

“I want to share my experience with the next generation of volleyball referees. Being in the AVC Referees Committee has been a decision that I made after consulting with the Iran volleyball federation,” Shahmiri said.

Shahmiri, 56, had already whistled in the two 2012 and 2016 Olympics Games.