10,000 sq meters of traditional cloth handcrafted in Iranian village monthly

TEHRAN – Weavers in the northeastern Iranian village of Rueen produce some 10,000 square meters of traditional cloth within a month. The village is famed as a hub of traditional textile in the country.

Situated in Esfarayen county, North Khorasan province, Rueen is famed for its delicate handwoven and industrial wrappers, colorful garments that are widely worn by women.

“Some 120 weavers produce handcrafted fabrics in the village. And they make an average of 300 square meters of the cloth per day,” a local official said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

The craftspeople use traditional weaving machines to make towels and shawls amongst other domestic products.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the calendar year 1398 (ended March 19, 2020) when the country was not still affected by the novel coronavirus. Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

AFM/