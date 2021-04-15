Police confiscate 254 ancient objects in southern Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian police have seized 254 historical relics from smugglers in the southern Fars province.

“In the first stage, the police forces recovered 211 historical objects from the house of a smuggler in Shiraz…. The relics included coins, rings, seals, daggers, headbands, arrowheads, etc. which date back to various historical periods,” CHTN quoted a senior police official as saying on Wednesday.

Secondly, the police managed to confiscate 43 items of historical and cultural objects from another smuggler. The relics date from various eras of Achaemenid, Seleucid, Parthian, Sassanid, the police official explained.

The smugglers have been surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation and trial, he added.

The ancient region of Fars also spelled Pars, or Persis was the heart of the Achaemenian Empire (550–330 BC), which was founded by Cyrus the Great and had its capital at Pasargadae. Darius I the Great moved the capital to nearby Persepolis in the late 6th or early 5th century BC.

The capital city of Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking into this provincial capital which was the literary capital of Persia during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

AFM