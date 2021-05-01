Iranian police dissolve gang trading American weapons

TEHRAN— According to a commander, the Iranian police forces have disbanded a group of criminals engaged in the illicit online arms trade.

According to the deputy commander of the Iranian police, the gun-running gang was selling guns in cyberspace.

General Ghasem Rezaei said that the police forces tracked down the gun runners and apprehended all gang members in less than two weeks.

According to the general, all of the guns for sale were manufactured in the United States and smuggled into Iran through Turkey, according to the General, who added that Turkey had been asked to take the required steps to prevent arms smuggling into Iran.

SA/AJ

