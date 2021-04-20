“One Hundred Days” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN - Swiss writer Lukas Bärfuss’ acclaimed novel “One Hundred Days” has recently been published by Markaz Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Dara Moafi Madani.

Published in 2008, the book tells the story of a Swiss aid worker David Hohl, who arrives in Rwanda in 1990. He wants to know what it feels like to make a difference. Instead, he finds himself among expatriates, living a life of postcolonial privilege and boredom, and he begins to suspect that the agency is more concerned with political expedience than improving lives.

When civil war breaks out and David goes into hiding, he is forced to examine his own relationship to the country he wants to help and to the cosmopolitan Rwandan woman he loves. As the genocide rages over the course of one hundred desperate days, the clear line David has always drawn between idealism and complicity quickly begins to blur.

Born in Thun, Switzerland in 1971, Lukas Bärfuss is one of the most successful dramatists to emerge in recent years, and his plays are staged all over the world. Bärfuss was voted playwright of the year in the critic poll featured by the magazine "Theater Heute" in 2005. Bärfuss was awarded the Mara-Cassens Prize, the Schiller Prize and the Erich-Maria-Remarque-Friedenspreis for “One Hundred Days”. He was also nominated for the German and Swiss Book Prize.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Swiss writer Lukas Bärfuss’ acclaimed novel “One Hundred Days”.

ABU/MG