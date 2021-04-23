Iran says stands in solidarity with the Pakistan nation

TEHRAN — The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday expressed “grave concerns” about the recent terrorist attack in Quetta city in Pakistan on Wednesday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran stands by the government and people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.”

A car bomb blast in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta left four people killed and 12 injured, according to the local authorities.

The terrorist attack occurred outside a luxury hotel where the Chinese ambassador was reportedly staying.

SA/PA