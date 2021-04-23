Moradi claims silver at Asian Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Sohrab Moradi seized a silver medal at the 2021 Asian Weightlifting Championships on Friday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 96kg weightlifter, who has had serious shoulder and spinal injuries over the past years, lifted the 174kg in the snatch and 210kg in the clean and jerk.

He won the silver medal, making total of 384kg in the weight class.

Chinese representative Tian Tao won the gold medal with 175-211-386.

The bronze medal went to Korean Jang Yeon-hak with 379kg.